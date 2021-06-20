Detroit police seek gunman who shot 11-year-old in the chest, injured boy’s father and third victim

A photo of the unknown man wanted for shooting a father and son.

DETROIT – Police are searching for a man wanted for shooting an 11-year-old boy in the chest Sunday around 8 a.m. on the city’s west side and injuring the child’s father in addition to a third person.

The shooting happened on St. Mary’s near Plymouth Road.

Police say the shooting took place after a black Chrysler 300 pulled up to a black Chevy Suburban.

Authorities added that the wanted shooter got out of the passenger side of the black Chrysler 300 and started shooting at the black Chevy Suburban.

After the shooting the gunman fled the scene north on St. Mary’s.

The 33-year-old father was shot in the leg, police said in an earlier report.

In addition to the father and son, another male passenger in the black Chevy Suburban was also shot.

The third victim was in his 30s and ran from the vehicle during the shooting, police say.

All three victims are in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as Black and slim with a dark brown complexion and short hair.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, stone washed two-tone jeans and black and white gym shoes.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

No description of the Chrysler 300 driver is available.

The suspect is seen here getting out of the black Chrysler 300. (Detroit Police Department)