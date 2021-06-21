Video shows gunman jump out of car, fire shots into SUV in Detroit; 2 men, boy injured

A man wanted in connection with a June 20, 2021, shooting that injured three people on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT – Detroit police have released clear and dramatic video of a man jumping out of a car, unloading several gunshots into an SUV and injuring two men and an 11-year-old boy.

You can watch the full surveillance video below.

Surveillance video shows gunman firing shots into SUV in Detroit, injuring 3

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Sunday (June 20) in the area of St. Mary’s Street and Plymouth Road on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

A 33-year-old man, his 11-year-old son and a 30-year-old man were sitting inside a Chevrolet Suburban that was parked on the side of St. Mary’s Street near the intersection, police said.

Video shows a black Chrysler 300 pulling slowly past the Suburban on St. Mary’s Road and stopping in the middle of the street.

A man got out of the passenger seat of the Chrysler 300, walked toward the Suburban and started firing gunshots, the video shows. He then got back into the 300, which continued on St. Mary’s Street, authorities said.

A photo of the black SUV that was targeted in the shooting. (Detroit Police Department)

The two men and the 11-year-old boy were all struck by gunfire, police said. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and are listed as stable, officials said.

A previous police update indicated the 33-year-old father was shot in the leg. It’s unclear where the 30-year-old man and the 11-year-old boy were struck.

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the gunman in the video. He is described as having a slim build, a dark brown complexion and short hair, police said. He was wearing a white T-shirt, stone washed jeans and black-and-white gyms shoes, according to authorities.

Police said the gunman is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials don’t yet have any description of the person who drove the gunman in the Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.