Some restrictions eased for Canadians, permanent residents crossing US border

Canada has eased some travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents crossing the U.S. border.

Canadian citizens and permanent Canadian residents may begin entering Canada without quarantining afterward on July 5 if they are fully vaccinated, CBC News reports. It appears that this announcement does not apply to U.S. citizens and residents traveling to Canada.

Canadians and permanent residents will be required to show documentation that prove they have received all required doses of a Canadian-approved COVID vaccine at least 14 days before entering the country, according to the report. Those traveling will reportedly be required to submit the information using the ArriveCAN app, meet COVID test requirements, be asymptomatic for the virus and have a “suitable quarantine plan.”

“Final determination regarding exemptions is made by a government representative at the border based on the information presented at the time of entry into Canada, which is why a quarantine plan is still required,” a statement reportedly reads.

Canada Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced that restrictions would be eased for fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents last week, when U.S.-Canada border travel restrictions were once again extended through July 21, 2021.

Canada is taking a phased approach to reopening its international border amid the pandemic. The federal government announced earlier this month that fully vaccinated residents and permanent Canadian residents crossing the border into Canada will no longer be required to stay at a hotel during their quarantine.

The tentative reopening is expected to happen in phases, using the ArriveCAN app that keeps a digital record of vaccination status.

