‘Zero credibility’ -- New report from Michigan GOP Senate members debunks claims of vote fraud

DETROIT – A new report from Republican members of the Michigan Senate debunks any claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. General Election.

The results of an investigation launched by Michigan’s GOP led Senate Oversight Committee was released Wednesday. It calls for Attorney General Dana Nessel to consider investigating people who have made false allegations about Michigan’s results for their own benefit.

The committee did a deep dive into several areas -- including the vote count at Detroit’s TCF Center and the results in Antrim County. The investigation included 30 hours of public hearing, witness testimony from nearly 90 people, more than 400 pages of testimony and subpoenaed key documents from Secretary of State and municipal governments.

Due to a human error, the results in Antrim County showed a victory for Joe Biden when Donald Trump was ahead. It was revealed the problem wasn’t with the voting machines and the error was quickly caught and fixed. Antrim County became a focal point of Trump’s challenge of the results and calls of voter fraud.

“The committee strongly recommends citizens use a critical eye and ear toward those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain,” the panel wrote.

In the Senate Oversight Committee’s 55-page report, those that are promoting fraud theories in Antrim County are “in a position of zero credibility” and that residents should be “confident the results represent the true results of the ballots cast by the people of Michigan.”

Biden defeated Trump in the election by 155,000.

Antrim County Clerk Cheryl Guy spoke at a rally recently. She said she cannot comment due to pending litigation, but thanked her supporters.

“We’ve been through a horrible turmoil and we have to get things back to normal,” Guy said. “I would like to thank the 82 county clerks -- so supportive.”

