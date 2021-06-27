Red Cross providing assistance to flood victims in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The Red Cross has mobilized trained disaster response volunteers and staff in the Metro Detroit area to assist with the aftermath of Friday’s floods.

Community members in need of shelter resulting from flooding or weather-related damage to their home can call 1-800-RED-CROSS ( 1-800-733-2767) or go directly to one of two Red Cross shelters.

SHELTERS

Detroit

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Street, Detroit 48214

Ann Arbor

Pioneer High School, 601 West Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor 48103

FLOOD CLEAN-UP SAFETY INFORMATION

For community members starting to clean up flood-related damage in their homes, the Red Cross provides the following safety tips:

• Wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots, and be cautious when cleaning up.

• Avoid electrical shock in flood areas. Don’t any electrical equipment or electronics that may have been submerged. Have a qualified electrical inspector check the electrical system.

• Be careful when moving furnishings or debris, because they may be waterlogged and heavier.

• Throw out items that absorb water and cannot be cleaned or disinfected. This includes mattresses, carpeting, cosmetics, stuffed animals and baby toys.

• Throw out all food, beverages and medicine exposed to flood waters and mud. When in doubt, throw it out. This includes canned goods, plastic utensils, baby bottle nipples and containers with food or liquid that has been sealed shut.

• Pump out flooded basements gradually (about one-third of the water per day) to avoid structural damage. If the water is pumped out completely in a short period of time, pressure from water-saturated soil on the outside could cause basement walls to collapse.

• Service damaged septic tanks, cesspools, pits, and leaching systems as soon as possible. Damaged sewage systems are health hazards.

More flood safety information can be found at RedCross.org/Flood.

POWER OUTAGE SAFETY INFORMATION

For those in the community experiencing power outages, the Red Cross provides the following safety information:

• Keep food cold and when in doubt, throw it out. Eat your fresh, perishable foods first. Avoid opening your refrigerator and freezer to preserve cool temperatures. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed. Use coolers with ice if necessary. Measure the food temperature in your refrigerator and freezer with a thermometer. Throw out food that has been warmer than 40 degrees F.

• Prevent power overloads and fire hazards. Unplug appliances and electronics to avoid power overloads or damage from power surges. Use flashlights, not candles. Turn off the utilities only if you suspect damage or if local officials instruct you to do so. Your gas line can only be turned on by a qualified professional. If any circuit breakers have been tripped, contact an electrician to inspect them before turning them on.

• Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Don’t use a gas stove to heat your home and do not use outdoor stoves indoors for heating or cooking. If using a generator, keep it outside in a well ventilated area away from windows. Never use a generator indoors.

