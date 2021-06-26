Dearborn officials hold press conference regarding devastating floods

DEARBORN, Mich. – City officials in Dearborn held a press conference Saturday afternoon to update residents on the city’s flood response.

Read: Metro Detroit storm aftermath: What to know about flooding, power outages, upcoming forecast

The city is advising residents affected by the flooding to call 313-943-3030 to report their situation. This data will help when the city applies for emergency relief funds.

An emergency shelter and cooling center for those without power will be at Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, located at 15801 Michigan Avenue.

Residents affected by the flood may place items damaged from the water on the curb for the city’s trash provider to pick up. GFL will begin removing flood-damaged items on Monday and all items are expected to be picked up within seven days.

Dearborn parks near the river and all pools are closed. All City-operated activities have been canceled, including the Motor City Brass Band performance scheduled for Sunday.

The full press conference can be seen below:

