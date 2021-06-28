Detroit woman stole money from her mother, brother while they lived in nursing homes, AG says

DETROIT – A Detroit woman took thousands of dollars from her mother and brother while the two were living in nursing homes, officials said.

Kim Carter, 41, is accused of stealing more than $17,000 from her mother’s bank accounts, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Officials said this happened while Carter’s mother was living at the Alpha Manor Nursing Home in Detroit, and Carter was listed as her guardian.

Nessel said Carter took money from her mother’s accounts and spent it on items not related to her mother’s care. She also didn’t pay for her mother’s care at the nursing home, according to authorities.

Carter’s brother was living at the Boulevard Manor Nursing Home in Detroit when Carter used her position as his social security representative payee to access his bank accounts and spend more than $6,000 on items not related to him or his care, officials said.

“Taking on the role of guardian for a family member is most often a noble and compassionate undertaking, but it comes with legal obligations,” Nessel said. “Getting legal access as guardian to the finances of a family member doesn’t make that account your personal slush fund. We stand ready to take action against anyone who tries to take advantage of those no longer in control of their own finances.”

Carter was charged Thursday (June 24) in 36th District Court with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $1,000 and $20,000. Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Dates for her arraignment and probable cause conference will be scheduled by the court, officials said.