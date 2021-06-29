Man charged with beating dog after Highland Park police receive anonymous tip

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An anonymous tip to Highland Park police led to a man being arrested and charged with third-degree animal cruelty.

Police were told that a man was beating dogs. When they went to investigate, they found a pit bull mix with a black eye, split lip and three missing teeth. They saw doorbell camera footage, which shows a man repeatedly beating the dog with a metal pipe.

“He constantly hit the dog with this steel pole and later confessed to another beating days later with a wooden pole. This is unacceptable,” said Highland Park Police Chief Kevin Coney.

READ: Detroit city officials respond to claims of large numbers of dogs getting sick at city facility

Ad

Officers arrested Devon Lane, who has since been charged and arraigned on a four-year felony.

Police have taken the dog for medical treatment. The animal’s prognosis is not yet known.

There were two other dogs in the house that were removed. Coney credits the anonymous tipster to 911 for putting a stop to the abuse.

“This will not be tolerated. We need help from the citizens, We can’t observe everything that goes on so if you see something give us a call,” he said.

MORE: Wayne County news