Teen hospitalized after stolen vehicle crashes into pole in Detroit amid police chase

Police chase ends with driver crashing into pole in Warren

DETROIT – One teenager has been hospitalized after a stolen vehicle crashed into a pole in Detroit amid a police chase early Tuesday morning.

According to Warren police, a 14-year-old from Eastpointe took their mother’s car for a joy ride early Tuesday morning with another 14-year-old from Eastpointe riding as a passenger.

Police reportedly started chasing the vehicle near Groesbeck Highway and Nine Mile Road. It is currently unclear why police initiated the chase, and why it was Warren police specifically.

Officials say the chase ended on Detroit’s east side near Kelly Road and Seymour Street, after the teen driver crashed the vehicle into a telephone pole.

Police say the passenger of the vehicle was taken to the hospital, though their injuries are currently unknown.

The 14-year-old driver was initially taken into police custody, then later released to family.

No additional details have been released at this time.

