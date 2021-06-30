Cloudy icon
Auburn Hills Bass Pro Shops offers $750 bonus for new hirs

The Bass Pro Shops in Auburn Hills is offering new hires a $750 signing bonus.

The outdoor retailer is offering the bonus for new “Outfitters” hired by July 1.

New hires will receive $250 after 30 days of service and $500 after 120 days. Team members also receive:

  • Merchandise discounts up to 45 percent off
  • Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay
  • Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members

Friendly individuals who want to share their passion of the outdoors are strongly encouraged to apply at www.basspro.com/careers and selecting the Auburn Hills location.

Contact Bass Pro Shops at 248-209-4200 with questions.

