Auburn Hills Bass Pro Shops offers $750 bonus for new hirs

The Bass Pro Shops in Auburn Hills is offering new hires a $750 signing bonus.

The outdoor retailer is offering the bonus for new “Outfitters” hired by July 1.

New hires will receive $250 after 30 days of service and $500 after 120 days. Team members also receive:

Merchandise discounts up to 45 percent off

Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay

Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members

Friendly individuals who want to share their passion of the outdoors are strongly encouraged to apply at www.basspro.com/careers and selecting the Auburn Hills location.

Contact Bass Pro Shops at 248-209-4200 with questions.

