Partly Cloudy icon
77º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit Mayor Duggan engaged to Wayne State University Dr. Sonia Hassan

Couple intends to marry in small ceremony set in the fall

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Mike Duggan
,
Mayor Mike Duggan
,
Sonia Hassan
,
Dr. Sonia Hassan
,
Engagement
,
Marriage
,
Michigan Chronicle
,
Wayne County
,
Michigan
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
,
Michigan News
,
Wayne State University
,
Make Your Date
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at a June 22, 2021, COVID-19 briefing to announce the lifting of restrictions in Michigan.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at a June 22, 2021, COVID-19 briefing to announce the lifting of restrictions in Michigan. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is engaged to marry Dr. Sonia Hassan.

A report from the Michigan Chronicle said that the couple intends to marry in a small ceremony in the fall. John Roach, director of media relations with the city of Detroit, confirmed the Chronicle’s report.

Hassan, associate vice president of Wayne State University’s Office of Women’s Health, was at the center of controversy when local businessman Robert Carmack played a video from a private investigator showing Duggan visiting her home.

Additionally, Hassan led the Make Your Date nonprofit, which is aimed at preventing pre-term births.

In 2019, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said it would be investigating Make Your Date to determine if the organization was properly raising money as a nonprofit.

At the time, an investigation was open into Duggan and the city’s interactions with the the organization. He denied directing money to Make Your Date.

In April 2021, Attorney General Dana Nessel cleared Duggan and his administration of any wrongdoing connected to the investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: