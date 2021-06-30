Detroit Mayor Duggan engaged to Wayne State University Dr. Sonia Hassan

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at a June 22, 2021, COVID-19 briefing to announce the lifting of restrictions in Michigan.

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is engaged to marry Dr. Sonia Hassan.

A report from the Michigan Chronicle said that the couple intends to marry in a small ceremony in the fall. John Roach, director of media relations with the city of Detroit, confirmed the Chronicle’s report.

Hassan, associate vice president of Wayne State University’s Office of Women’s Health, was at the center of controversy when local businessman Robert Carmack played a video from a private investigator showing Duggan visiting her home.

Additionally, Hassan led the Make Your Date nonprofit, which is aimed at preventing pre-term births.

In 2019, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said it would be investigating Make Your Date to determine if the organization was properly raising money as a nonprofit.

At the time, an investigation was open into Duggan and the city’s interactions with the the organization. He denied directing money to Make Your Date.

In April 2021, Attorney General Dana Nessel cleared Duggan and his administration of any wrongdoing connected to the investigation.