Cleaning supply giveaway draws large crowd on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Vehicles lined up on Detroit’s east side Thursday for much-needed items to clean their homes after the most recent flood.

“We had residents waiting as early as 8 a.m. this morning to come and get supplies,” said City of Detroit volunteer coordinator Breanna Sullivan.

Sullivan said they didn’t start passing things out until 10 a.m.

“We had supply kits where we had buckets, mops, brooms, brushes, there was cleaner sponges, N95 Masks, as well as liquid cleaner for all the basement needs,” Sullivan said.

Many said the supplies are definitely needed.

“This is a great help. We’ve been struggling with this basement thing going on for a couple days now. So this is a great help,” said Shawn Malone.

“I feel this is good. This is good thing that they’re doing,” said Renee Thompson.

“This looks nice. Hopefully we can really use it,” said Edward Dickerson.

To give you a bigger picture of how much Detroiters need the supplies, the city said they passed out buckets after buckets, “Hundreds, hundreds,” said Sullivan.

But even that wasn’t enough to meet the need.

“Yeah, we ran out twice and got another bunch just in time,” said Sullivan.

The city of Detroit, will pass out more supplies Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Samaritan Center, located at 5555 Conner Street; the Patton Rec Center, located at 2301 Woodmere Street; and at the Church at 7685 Grandville Avenue.