Partly Cloudy icon
78º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Woman pretending to be pregnant arrested by MSP in Inkster after gun found under shirt in fake belly

2 taken into police custody, gun and drugs seized

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Inkster
,
Crime
,
Michigan State Police
,
MSP
,
Wayne County
,
Drugs
,
Opioids
,
Concealed Weapon
,
Gun
,
Drug Possession
,
Oxycodone
,
Local
,
Local News
MSP seized drugs and a handgun from two people in Inkster on June 29, 2021.
MSP seized drugs and a handgun from two people in Inkster on June 29, 2021. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich. – A man and woman were taken into police custody Tuesday in Inkster on concealed weapon and drug possession charges.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers pulled over a Chrysler 200 due to a traffic violation. Police said the driver informed troopers she was pregnant.

MSP requested a police woman to perform a search on the pregnant driver, which is when they found the driver wasn’t pregnant, but was wearing a stuffed pouch under her shirt. Troopers said they found a pistol inside the fake belly.

Police said her passenger, a man, admitted to being in possession of oxycodone and both were taken into custody.

More: Crime news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: