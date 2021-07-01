Woman pretending to be pregnant arrested by MSP in Inkster after gun found under shirt in fake belly

INKSTER, Mich. – A man and woman were taken into police custody Tuesday in Inkster on concealed weapon and drug possession charges.
According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers pulled over a Chrysler 200 due to a traffic violation. Police said the driver informed troopers she was pregnant.
MSP requested a police woman to perform a search on the pregnant driver, which is when they found the driver wasn’t pregnant, but was wearing a stuffed pouch under her shirt. Troopers said they found a pistol inside the fake belly.
Police said her passenger, a man, admitted to being in possession of oxycodone and both were taken into custody.
