Authorities investigate 3 people, dog killed in boat cabin fire on Lake St. Clair

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of three people and a dog.

The bodies were found at about 6 a.m. Saturday after a boat cabin fire was reported at Fox Marina on Lake St. Clair.

“This morning at approximately 6:05 a.m., our deputies -- along with the Harrison Township Fire Department -- were called to a possible boat fire at the Fox Marina on South River Road in Harrison Township,” said Sgt. Renee Yax. “The caller reported seeing smoke coming from the boat that they had known people to be staying on. We made entry and found three deceased persons on board, along with a deceased dog.”

There were no reports of flames, but authorities said there was heavy smoke coming from the cabin.

Detectives are unsure if the three were living on the boat or staying for the holiday weekend.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

