No foul play suspected in believed boat cabin fire that killed 3 people, dog on Lake St. Clair

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police do not suspect any foul play in a believed boat cabin fire that killed three adults and one dog on Lake St. Clair over the weekend.

Three people and a dog were found dead early Saturday morning inside the cabin of a Chris Craft boat that was docked at the Fox Marine marina on South River Road in Harrison Township.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that 911 calls reported heavy smoke coming from the docked boat, and that the boat may have been on fire. The local fire department reportedly extinguished any signs of a fire upon arrival at the scene.

The three adults and dog were found dead inside the cabin. Neighboring boats reportedly confirmed to police that three individuals were staying on the boat at the time.

Detectives are still unsure if the three were living on the boat, or just staying for the holiday weekend.

Officials have not yet explicitly said that a fire caused the deaths, as the investigation is ongoing.

