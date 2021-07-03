Cloudy icon
3 people, dog found dead in boat cabin on Lake St. Clair

Investigators on scene gathering evidence

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Tags: 
News
,
Macomb County
,
Metro Detroit
,
Lake St. Clair
,
St. Clair Shores
,
Fox Marina
,
South River Road
,
Dog
,
Death
,
Death investigation
,
Macomb County Sheriff’s Office
Macomb County deputies investigate triple death on Lake St. Clair July 3, 2021.
Macomb County deputies investigate triple death on Lake St. Clair July 3, 2021. (WDIV-TV)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people and a dog were found dead shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday inside the cabin of a Chris Craft boat docked at the Fox Marina on South River Road, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Saturday, Macomb County deputies in addition to firefighters with the Harrison Township Fire Department were sent to the Fox Marina on Lake St. Clair after a boat fire was reported.

People from neighboring boats reported that the victims had been staying on the boat.

In calls made to 911 it was reported that smoke was coming from one of the windows of the boat and it had possibly caught fire.

Macomb County investigators were at the scene Saturday morning.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as this story continues to develop.

