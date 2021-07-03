3 people, dog found dead in boat cabin on Lake St. Clair

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people and a dog were found dead shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday inside the cabin of a Chris Craft boat docked at the Fox Marina on South River Road, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Saturday, Macomb County deputies in addition to firefighters with the Harrison Township Fire Department were sent to the Fox Marina on Lake St. Clair after a boat fire was reported.

People from neighboring boats reported that the victims had been staying on the boat.

In calls made to 911 it was reported that smoke was coming from one of the windows of the boat and it had possibly caught fire.

Macomb County investigators were at the scene Saturday morning.

