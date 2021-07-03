Uber passenger charged after Livonia police find weapon in vehicle

According to the Livonia Police Department, the suspect, Melvin Griffin, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and resisting officers.

LIVONIA, Mich. – A 21-year-old Detroit resident and Uber passenger is facing charges in connection with an incident that happened last month, police say.

According to the Livonia Police Department, the suspect, Melvin Griffin, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing officers.

Police say the incident happened after 8 p.m. on June 22 while Griffin was a passenger inside of an Uber vehicle.

During that period the Uber driver made an excuse to pull over at a BP gas station on Schoolcraft Road in Livonia, police say.

The Uber driver called police to report that he was nervous about the passenger. He believed the man was armed with a handgun. Police say the Uber driver also reported that he thought they were being followed by another vehicle. The driver feared he would get robbed.

When Livonia officers arrived at the gas station and started speaking to Griffin he ran off. He was arrested shortly afterward.

In the back of the Uber vehicle, police found a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine that had been reported stolen to the Fraser Police Department.

The suspect was recently arraigned in the 16th District Court in Livonia. He is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 9 a.m. on July 15.

