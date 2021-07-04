Oakland County Sheriff’s Office seeks witnesses to crash that left 14-year-old in critical condition

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are looking for witnesses who may have witnessed a motorcycle crash Saturday in Pontiac that left a 14-year-old boy in critical condition.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Jessie Street and Auburn Avenue. Police said the teen was operating a Zhejiang Apollo motorcycle north on South Jessie Street when he lost control. It’s unclear how fast the motorcycle was traveling.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Authorities said the motorcycle was not properly equipped or registered for use on public streets. It was not immediately known how fast the motorcycle was traveling.

The youth was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital and later transferred to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911.

