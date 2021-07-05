Weather: Heat increases this week with temperatures expected to be the highest on Tuesday

DETROIT – After starting the holiday weekend below normal, we’re well above that mark and getting hotter.

Smokin’ Hot

Our first 90-degree days of the year didn’t arrive until last week. Now we’re racking them up. Tuesday looks like the hottest of the forecast with air temperatures in the low 90s. And with tropical humidity levels, heat index readings will be in triple digits in many spots, especially the Metro Zone. Our airmass really won’t change until Thursday, so don’t expect an appreciably different feel to Wednesday. We may lose a couple degrees because of additional cloud cover, but it will still be steamy. Thursday starts a cooldown that will last into the weekend. Remember, our normal high temperature is now 84. These next three plus weeks are statistically the hottest for Detroit. Then at the end of the month, normal temperatures start decreasing.

Rain Is Back

All the action will be in northern lower Michigan Monday night. Thunderstorms will gradually slip south to the Saginaw Bay and thumb. But the majority of our area will miss out on these storms. Tuesday, the organized activity will be in that same area, but we’ll have a very unstable airmass that will pop a few downpours. These should stay below severe limits, but they’ll be heavy rain producers and slow movers. So keep the storm drains clear as we look to avoid another flooding problem in spots. Wednesday, expect more widespread thunderstorms, still with heavy rain. And, yes, Thursday gets us wet as a stationary front finally slips south which will end our rain chances temporarily.

Friday may be the pick of the week, with slightly cooler than normal temperatures, low humidity and dry conditions through the day. Rain becomes likely for the weekend and that won’t change much into early next week.

