Partly Cloudy icon
84º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Rochester Hills man in custody after girlfriend murdered in Auburn Hills, police say

36-year-old Auburn Hills woman fatally shot, officials say

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Tags: 
Auburn Hills
,
Oakland County
,
Local
,
Auburn Hills Crime
,
Auburn Hills Murder
,
Crime
,
Murder
,
Homicide
,
Homicide Investigation
,
Fountain Circle
,
Auburn Hills Police
,
Auburn Hills Police Department
,
Rochester Hills
Police lights.
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills man is in custody after his girlfriend was found fatally shot in her Auburn Hills apartment, police said.

Auburn Hills police officers and firefighters were called at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday (July 6) to an apartment in the 3500 block of Fountain Circle, according to authorities.

When they arrived, officials found a 36-year-old Auburn Hills woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, police said.

Authorities said the woman was unresponsive, and they immediately took her to a nearby hospital. She later died from her injuries, according to officials.

Auburn Hills police said they investigated the homicide and took the woman’s boyfriend, a 32-year-old man from Rochester Hills, into custody.

Officials said the woman’s boyfriend and her 13-year-old son were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The Oakland county Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.

Nobody else in the apartment complex was involved, according to authorities. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-370-9460.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: