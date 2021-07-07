Rochester Hills man in custody after girlfriend murdered in Auburn Hills, police say

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills man is in custody after his girlfriend was found fatally shot in her Auburn Hills apartment, police said.

Auburn Hills police officers and firefighters were called at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday (July 6) to an apartment in the 3500 block of Fountain Circle, according to authorities.

When they arrived, officials found a 36-year-old Auburn Hills woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, police said.

Authorities said the woman was unresponsive, and they immediately took her to a nearby hospital. She later died from her injuries, according to officials.

Auburn Hills police said they investigated the homicide and took the woman’s boyfriend, a 32-year-old man from Rochester Hills, into custody.

Officials said the woman’s boyfriend and her 13-year-old son were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The Oakland county Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.

Nobody else in the apartment complex was involved, according to authorities. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-370-9460.