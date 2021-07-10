32-year-old man charged with murder in fatal shooting of girlfriend in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his 36-year-old girlfriend in Auburn Hills.

According to the Auburn Hills Police Department, Lavaren Gaddis, of Rochester Hills, was arraigned on Friday at the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills on the charge of open murder -- a felony offense that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was also charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, which has a maximum sentence of two years.

Gaddis was denied bond and will remain in custody pending court proceedings. A preliminary exam conference has been scheduled for July 19.

At about 4:24 a.m. on July 6, police were dispatched to an apartment in the 3500 block of Fountain Circle in Auburn Hills. Upon arrival, police located the victim, identified as Deloris Avant, who lived at the apartment. Avant was taken to a hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.

Police said Gaddis allegedly shot Avant during a domestic dispute inside a bedroom. The victim’s 13-year-old son was inside the apartment sleeping at the time and was not injured.

No one else was at the apartment at the time, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.