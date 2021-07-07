What does the ‘historic’ Michigan education funding bill mean for your child?

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan funding bill on Wednesday giving Michigan’s K-12 schools a boost.

“I’m proud to be here today to sign this bill because this is about critical investment in our kids, in our teachers, our parapros, administration and all the different pieces that make public education work for our children,” Whitmer said.

The bill allocates a state record $16.7 billion to schools. That amount includes $4 billion in federal COVID relief. Whitmer also said she is going to sign off on a budget for schools as early as next week.

Many parents want to know what this boost means for their child. The funding, among other things, will close historic gaps in per-pupil funding.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make the type of investment in our schools that will put Michigan students and educators first as they head into the next school year,” Whitmer said in a statement Wednesday. “Our actions today prove that Republicans and Democrats in Lansing can work together to enact budgets that are laser-focused on helping Michigan take full advantage of the unprecedented opportunity we have right now to make transformative investments in our schools that will have positive impacts for generations.”

Officials said the funding will go to Michigan school districts based on need. The money is meant to be spent on classrooms, mental health programs, early childhood education and hiring more staff.

