IRS Criminal Investigation works to recruit special agent candidates

DETROIT – IRS Criminal Investigation is working to recruit special agent candidates.
The positions are open to all and there is emphasis on recruiting a diverse group.
The job posting closes on July 20.
Special agents are federal law enforcement officers throughout the nation. Special agents combine accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes, according to the job listing.
They are known for the skills when investigating tax fraud, corruption, cybercrimes, narcotics, terrorism and more.
Special agents do the following:
- Investigate violations of Federal tax laws.
- Obtain and analyze complex financial evidence.
- Conduct surveillance, dignitary protection, and undercover operations.
- Execute search and arrest warrants.
- Identify and seize property used in, or acquired through, illegal activities.
- Testify and assist the U.S. Attorney during trial.
Click here to read the job description or submit an application.