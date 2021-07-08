Wayne County residents can request help clearing flood debris

Residents of Wayne County who were affected by major flooding that struck the region last month can now request help with clean-up efforts.

Wayne County residents whose homes were damaged in the June flooding are encouraged to call 211 to request help with cleaning up debris. Residents can call the hotline between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day.

Officials say hotline operators will connect residents with volunteer and faith-based organizations that will assist with clean-up efforts. The hotline will not help residents seeking financial assistance with flood-related issues.

“The 2-1-1 service can help our seniors and other residents who are unable to clean out debris themselves find the assistance they need to safely restore their homes,” said Wayne County Executive Warren Evans. “Flood-damaged items must be removed to ensure homes are safe from unhealthy mold and other toxins. I encourage any resident who needs help removing debris to call 2-1-1.”

On the weekend of June 25, 5-7 inches of rain fell across the Metro Detroit area over a short period of time, causing widespread power outages and subsequent pump station failures, which resulted in significant flooding along roadways and in and around homes.

Amid the destructive flooding, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a state of emergency in Wayne County and requested that officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) come to assess flood damage. Whitmer hopes the agency will recommend that President Joe Biden declare a disaster, which would free up federal funds for response and relief efforts.

FEMA officials are set to assess flood damage in Wayne County on Thursday.

Last week, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan discussed the flooding situation with President Biden, who was visiting Traverse City, who reportedly said that he wants to help the city with recovery efforts.

“He told his staff that he wanted the emergency order done for Detroit as fast as legally possible so we can get money into the hands of our residents for reimbursements as quickly as possible,” Duggan told Local 4.

