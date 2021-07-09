Video: Detroit police seek attempted carjackers who allegedly couldn’t drive stick shift

DETROIT – Police are looking for three men in connection with an attempted carjacking that occurred June 28.

According to authorities, two men were sitting in a blue 2006 Acura TSX that was parked near the intersection of Radom Street and Carpenter Avenue. Police said at about 8:30 p.m., three armed men approached the vehicle and demanded the vehicle.

Police said the suspects attempted to flee with the vehicle, but were unable to due to the Acura’s manual transmission and fled on foot.

Video of the attempted carjacking can be seen in the video player above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

