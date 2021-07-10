Partly Cloudy icon
Detroit police search for missing 84-year-old man with dementia

Police say Thomas Browner was last seen at local hospital on July 9

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Thomas Browner
Thomas Browner (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 84-year-old Thomas Browner, who was last seen Friday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Browner was last seen at about 7 a.m. on July 9 at a local hospital in the 6000 block of West Outer Drive. Police said he left the hospital and has been seen or heard from since.

Thomas BrownerDetails
Age84 years old
ClothingT-shirt and a hospital gown

Police said Browner is in good physical condition but is reported to suffer from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240.

