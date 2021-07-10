Detroit police search for missing 84-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 84-year-old Thomas Browner, who was last seen Friday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Browner was last seen at about 7 a.m. on July 9 at a local hospital in the 6000 block of West Outer Drive. Police said he left the hospital and has been seen or heard from since.

Thomas Browner Details Age 84 years old Clothing T-shirt and a hospital gown

Police said Browner is in good physical condition but is reported to suffer from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240.

