Detroit police search for missing 84-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 84-year-old Thomas Browner, who was last seen Friday.
According to the Detroit Police Department, Browner was last seen at about 7 a.m. on July 9 at a local hospital in the 6000 block of West Outer Drive. Police said he left the hospital and has been seen or heard from since.
|Thomas Browner
|Details
|Age
|84 years old
|Clothing
|T-shirt and a hospital gown
Police said Browner is in good physical condition but is reported to suffer from dementia.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240.