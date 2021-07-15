2 arrested in Southgate after stolen car runs out of gas in middle of police chase

A Dodge Charger that ran out of gas in Southfield while fleeing police on July 15, 2021.

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Two people were arrested overnight in Southgate when the stolen car they were using to flee police ran out of gas in the middle of the chase, authorities said.

Michigan State Police troopers identified a stolen Dodge Charger around 4:35 a.m. Thursday (July 15) while on patrol near Eight Mile and Meyers roads on Detroit’s west side.

Police who reported the car stolen indicated there was a gun in the car, MSP said.

When troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the Charger fled until reaching I-75 and Northline Road in Southgate, where it ran out of gas, according to officials.

The driver and back seat passenger were taken into custody without incident, police said.

Troopers couldn’t locate the front seat passenger, but they said they have information about that person’s identity.

A gun was not found in the car, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.