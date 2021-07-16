Mostly Cloudy icon
Feds: Detroit man sentenced to 15 years for sex trafficking, forced women struggling with addictions into prostitution

Jhamall K. McGaughy used drugs to force at least 6 women, officials say

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

DETROIT – A 39-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on Thursday, more than a year after he pleaded guilty to using drugs to lure at least six women into prostitution.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Michigan, Jhamall K. McGaughy pleaded guilty in January 2020. He admitted to recruiting women whom he knew struggled with drug addictions, using the addiction for profit.

Officials said McGaughy manipulated the supply of drugs -- including heroin and crack cocaine -- to keep the women on the edge of withdrawal symptoms. He also beat them if they tried to escape, according to court documents, and used force against some of them if they tried to buy drugs from other suppliers.

“McGaughy’s cruel acts of physical and emotional abuse, and his ruthless exploitation of these women for profit are contemptible,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin. “The 180-month sentenced imposed on McGaughy will hopefully help bring closure to the victims in this case. I commend the FBI for their efforts in investigating this case.”

Jhamall K. McGaughy (MDOC)

