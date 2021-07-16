Cloudy icon
Detroit police search for missing 73-year-old man last seen 2 weeks ago

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Birdie Flowers
Birdie Flowers (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for Birdie Flowers, a missing man last seen two weeks ago.

According to authorities, Flowers was last seen July 2 leaving his home -- located near the intersection of Chandler Park and Outer drives -- to go to a store on Harper Avenue and hasn’t returned home.

Police describe Flowers as a 73-year-old man who stands about 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Anyone who has seen Birdie Flowers or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540.

