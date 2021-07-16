Cloudy icon
68º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit police search for missing 91-year-old man with Alzheimer’s, bad hearing

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Missing, Missing Person, Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Missing Man, Dequindre Street, Outer Drive, Hilliard Gray
Hillard Gray
Hillard Gray (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for Hillard Gray, a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease and bad hearing.

According to authorities, Gray was last seen Tuesday afternoon at his home, located on Dequindre Street, just north of Outer Drive.

Hilliard GrayDetails
Age91 years old
ClothingLast seen wearing a light blue shirt with stripes and gray pants

Anyone who has seen Hilliard Gray or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email