Detroit police search for missing 91-year-old man with Alzheimer’s, bad hearing

DETROIT – Police are searching for Hillard Gray, a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease and bad hearing.

According to authorities, Gray was last seen Tuesday afternoon at his home, located on Dequindre Street, just north of Outer Drive.

Hilliard Gray Details Age 91 years old Clothing Last seen wearing a light blue shirt with stripes and gray pants

Anyone who has seen Hilliard Gray or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports