Detroit police search for missing 91-year-old man with Alzheimer’s, bad hearing

DETROIT – Police are searching for Hillard Gray, a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease and bad hearing.
According to authorities, Gray was last seen Tuesday afternoon at his home, located on Dequindre Street, just north of Outer Drive.
|Hilliard Gray
|Details
|Age
|91 years old
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing a light blue shirt with stripes and gray pants
Anyone who has seen Hilliard Gray or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140.
