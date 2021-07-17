2-year-old in serious condition after being dragged in hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a hit-and-run Saturday that hospitalized a 2-year-old.

According to authorities, a 2-year-old was struck by a black Nissan Altima Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Ward Avenue and Midland Street. Police said the child’s clothing got caught on the car and they were dragged a few feet.

The driver fled the scene after the collision.

The child was rushed to a hospital, where they are in serious condition. Police said the child’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance footage in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

