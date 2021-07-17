Great Lakes Water Authority reports power issue at Detroit’s Blue Hill Pump Station on Friday

DETROIT – The Blue Hill Pump Station in Detroit experienced an “external power quality issue” on Friday amid a heavy rainfall, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).

Officials said the issue has since been resolved. GLWA said it will conduct an after-event analysis and work with residents in the tributary system to determine if they experienced flooding.

“Although it was not a complete power outage, we dispatched a response team to the site. The team quickly initiated the emergency generator and worked closely with the energy partners to resume full operations of the pump station,” read a statement from GLWA Operations.

According to the water authority, the Connor Creek and Freud pump stations are operating as designed with available capacity. Officials said water levels remained “well below the levels that would result in basement flooding.”

Residents who believe their local water/wasterwater service provider caused damages or injuries are encouraged to file a claim with their local provider. Residents who believe the regional system caused damages or injuries are encouraged to file a claim with GLWA.

Earlier this month, Macomb County Public Works commissioner Candice Miller called out GLWA, claiming the Conner Creek pump was understaffed, unprepared and lacked a backup generator as storm water and sewage flooded home after home in Jefferson Chalmers and the Grosse Pointes in late June.

Great Lakes Water Authority CEO Sue McCormick said there was a disruption in service, but “at no time was the pump station offline.”

View the Blue Hill upstream district map below.