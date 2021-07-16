Video: Man rescued from atop submerged vehicle on flooded Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police troopers and officers with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a man from the Lodge Freeway after his vehicle was trapped by floodwaters Friday afternoon.

Read: List of flooded highways, ramp closures, reopenings announced by MDOT today in Metro Detroit

The northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) were closed Friday morning in Downtown Detroit due to flooding. The freeway reopened briefly just after 2 p.m., but it quickly flooded again, trapping the man and his vehicle.

Ad

Video shows the man sitting on the roof of the vehicle, which was almost entirely submerged by the waters. The DNR provided a boat at about 3:30 p.m., which was then used to retrieve the man from the roof of the vehicle.

You can watch video of the rescue in the video player above.

He was the second person rescued from the area, as a driver was rescued from their vehicle on M-10 under the TCF Center earlier Friday morning.

Drivers are urged to be cautious and avoid the area, as well as any roads with standing water.

View: Live weather radar: Tracking more rain in SE Michigan