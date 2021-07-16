Weekend rain brings severe flooding to Dearborn Heights neighborhood

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A street in Dearborn Heights was turned into a river filled with floating garbage cans Friday afternoon.

Residents are using kayaks to get around. They said are concerned about sewers backing up, sending water or sewage into their basements.

It’s not the first time the area has been impacted by flooding.

Dan Murray’s home doesn’t have a basement, it sits on a slab of concrete, but the water is still causing damage to his residence.

“My heat ducts are probably a quarter full of water now and so it means the water is coming,” Murray said. “As soon as it hits those heat ducts, it’s in the house, it’s flooding.”

Murray said he believes the water that is being taken off of highways and roads are being dumped into Ecorse Creek, which he said is the source of the floodwaters in the neighborhood.

