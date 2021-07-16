Inkster residents frustrated after widespread flooding returns

INKSTER, Mich. – The nonstop rain Friday has caused significant flooding across Metro Detroit.

The flooding from Ecorse Creek impacted a Dearborn Heights neighborhood. It’s not the only area that saw flooding Friday.

Read: List of flooded highways, ramp closures, reopenings announced by MDOT today in Metro Detroit

Many streets in Inkster have six inches to a foot of water, but that’s not the big problem. Many residents are back where they left off after the heavy rain in late June caused flooding.

Resident Kim Russell said her basement sump pump line has been pushing sewer water out of the house, but there’s still at least a food of sewage inside.

Ad

“It’s ridiculous and we need to know what the city is planning on doing,” Russell said. “How they going to help us? I can’t keep buying furnaces, hot water tanks, freezers and cleaning up over and over.”

Video: Man rescued from atop submerged vehicle on flooded Lodge Freeway in Detroit

Next door, Hollis Randall is equally angry. He has even more dirty water in his basement.

“I lost a lot,” Randall said. “My nephew is still working on the water tank from last time and my furnace is all under water.”

Phil Smoot said he can’t believe he’s waging the same water battle just days after the last one.

“I just see is coming through the drain,” Smoot said. “The sump pump can’t keep up. I don’t know what to do. it’s frustrating.”

Ad

“It’s so much flooding. The last two weeks, I wouldn’t even let the grandkids go outside and play in the yard because it’s sewerage,” Russell said. “You just can’t do it. It’s awful.”

The Inkster Mayor’s Office told Local 4 the city has ordered 400 cleanup muck kits from Wayne County. The Public Works Department is also getting involved and offering assistance. They’re counting on federal disaster relief funds to offer some financial assistance.

Residents are advised to head to city hall and file damage claims as soon as possible.

View: Live weather radar: Tracking more rain in SE Michigan