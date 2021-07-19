Partly Cloudy icon
Harrison Township woman killed, 2 hurt when Jeep hits stump, overturns in Northern Michigan

Chelsea Meldrum killed in crash

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Michigan State Police.
SANBORN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Harrison Township woman was killed and two others were injured over the weekend when a Jeep struck a stump and overturned in Northern Michigan, state police said.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Sunday (July 18) on a private two-track behind a home on Ossineke Road in Sanborn Township, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials said Chelsea Nicole Meldrum, 30 of Harrison Township, was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler with three other people inside.

Investigators said the Jeep went onto the shoulder of the two-track, struck a stump and overturned. Meldrum was killed in the crash.

Two others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mid-Michigan Hospital in Alpena, authorities said. The fourth person in the Jeep was not injured, according to officials.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

