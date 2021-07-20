Partly Cloudy icon
Police still searching for gunman who killed 2, injured 2 in Inkster basketball shooting

Christopher Knox, one other person killed in shooting

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The scene where four people were shot May 24, 2021, while playing basketball in Inkster.
The scene where four people were shot May 24, 2021, while playing basketball in Inkster.

INKSTER, Mich. – Police are still searching for the gunman who fired shots into a group of people playing basketball in Inkster, killing two and leaving two others in critical condition.

The shooting happened at 7:52 p.m. May 24, 2021, in the area of Rosewood Street and Center Drive, according to authorities.

Officials said the men were playing basketball in the street when someone came running from between homes and opened fire.

Christopher Knox, 29, and one other person in their 30s were killed, police said. At the time, two other people were in critical condition.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

