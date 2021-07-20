Woman accused of stabbing mother in Michigan during argument over cigarette arraigned

MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman accused of stabbing her mother in Michigan during an argument over smoking in the car has been arraigned.

Troopers were called around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 14) to the side of the road on south M-37 Highway near Cour Avenue in Mayfield Township.

A 64-year-old woman from Mesick, Michigan, said she, her daughter and her two grandchildren had gone on a camping trip to the Upper Peninsula, according to officials. The woman said they were returning to her home in Mesick.

The grandmother said she and her daughter, Jami Faye Evans, 45, of Havelock, North Carolina, had been arguing the entire trip, according to MSP. She said the argument escalated when Evans lit a cigarette in the back seat of the car.

When the grandmother pulled over to confront her, Evans stabbed her with a three-inch folding knife, state police said. That knife was recovered at the scene.

Evans was arrested and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail. She was arraigned Monday on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.

She is scheduled to return to court Aug. 5.

The 64-year-old woman was treated and taken to Munson Medical Center with a cut on her forearm, officials said.