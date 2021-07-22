‘Man, I’m drunk’: Sterling Heights man falls asleep at wheel of running pickup in Taco Bell drive-thru

TROY, Mich. – A Sterling Heights man told police, “Man, I’m drunk,” after initially denying he had consumed alcohol when they found him asleep behind the wheel of a running pickup truck in the Taco Bell drive-thru, officials said.

Officers were called at 2:33 a.m. July 16 to the Taco Bell at 41167 Dequindre Road in Troy. They had received reports of a black 2019 Dodge Ramp 1500 pickup truck stopped in the middle of the drive-thru.

When police arrived, a 28-year-old Sterling Heights was asleep at the wheel. An officer said it took several attempts knocking and yelling loudly to wake the man.

The officer spoke to the drive and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from inside the picking truck, according to authorities.

At first, the man denied consuming any alcohol when he was asked about the odor, but he later admitted to having drinks at a friend’s house, officials said.

Police asked the man to perform sobriety evaluations, but he performed poorly, authorities said. At the end of one of the tests, the man said, “Man, I’m drink,” according to police.

He submitted to a preliminary breath test, which yielded a result of .174%, officials said.

The man was arrested and taken back to the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility, where he agreed to a chemical breath test, resulting in a .14%.

He is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.