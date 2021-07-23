Harper Woods man who used elaborate disguises to steal from casino patrons sentenced to prison

DETROIT – A Harper Woods man who is accused of using disguises and stealing nearly $100,000 from 10 casino patrons will be going to federal prison for four years.

John Christopher Colletti, 56, used prosthetics, full face masks and props to enter the MGM Grand Detroit casino to obtain money from the accounts of Global Payments Gaming Services Inc. VIP preferred program patrons. A patron’s personal info, driver’s license and telephone number would be needed to use them. They are connected to checking accounts.

Colletti put in the phony drivers license and walk out with thousands of dollars a time. He would then take a taxi to Greektown where he would go into Pegasus and take off his disguise.

He was busted trying to run the same scam at a tribal casino in Kansas.

Colletti was arrested with 83 phony drivers licenses, more disguises, 14 insurance cards, 19 players cards and books on how to commit crimes. As part of his sentencing he will have to pay $125,000 in restitution.

In April 2021, he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identify fraud.

