4 people injured, Michigan State Police K9 killed in violent crash on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT – A Michigan State Police K9 was killed in a freeway crash at 1 a.m. Sunday (July 25) on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood Street in Detroit, police said.

The trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle after the officer shut down the freeway due to flooding.

The trooper injured his legs in the crash and is expected to be OK. The K9 was transported to the veterinarian where he died from severe spine and leg injuries.

The other vehicle caught fire and the Detroit Fire Department was called to help the injured passengers.

Three people inside the other vehicle were also injured. Police believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The driver was in surgery for his injuries to his leg and hip. One passenger is in the Emergency Room and listed as stable. The second passenger is in the ICU and is not expected to survive, police said.

