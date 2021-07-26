2 Michigan men arrested after selling meth, heroin to undercover officials, police say

PETOSKEY, Mich. – Two Michigan men were arrested after selling methamphetamine and heroin to undercover narcotics officials, according to authorities.

Officials with the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement team arranged to meet Michael Anthony Cunningham, 40, and Gary Wilson Jr., 39, both from Jackson, on July 1 in Petoskey.

Police said Cunningham and Wilson sold meth and heroin to undercover officials, who then followed the men to the Vanderbilt area. Michigan State Police troopers stopped the men and took them into custody, authorities said.

Drugs confiscated during a July 1, 2021, bust in Petoskey, Michigan. (SANE)

The vehicle was seized and the men were taken to the Emmet County Jail, according to police.

Cunningham was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, delivery of fentanyl, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, two counts of using computers to commit a crime and habitual offender -- fourth notice.

Wilson was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, delivery of fentanyl, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and habitual offender -- third notice.