Amazon hiring for new warehouses in Pontiac, Huron Township

In this Dec. 17, 2019, photo Tahsha Sydnor stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Amazon is now hiring workers for positions at two new Metro Detroit warehouses in Pontiac and Huron Township.

Amazon fulfillment centers in Pontiac and Huron Township are hiring for warehouse team members and are both offering sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000.

Officials said Monday that Pontiac’s new fulfillment center is ramping up operations and hiring more staff. Work on a new “XL” fulfillment center in Huron Township -- where extra heavy or bulky items will be stored -- has been underway since the end of 2020, and the hiring process has now begun, officials said. It is unclear when the warehouse will officially open.

New employees at the Pontiac and Huron Township locations can reportedly earn a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 and a $100 benefit on the first day of work if the new hire is already vaccinated for COVID-19.

Ad

Click here to learn more about available Amazon jobs in Michigan.

The company is also hiring for warehouse staff in the Michigan cities of Brownstown, Caledonia, Hazel Park, Lansing, Livonia, Pontiac, and Romulus. Hourly wage rates appear to max out around $17 for most of these locations. A sign-on bonus only appears to be available for some of these locations.

Note: The Huron Township job listing can be found within the Romulus job listing.

Related: Pot users welcome: Amazon won’t test jobseekers for cannabis

In May, the e-commerce company announced that it was hiring for 75,000 full-time and part-time fulfillment and transportation positions throughout the U.S., with more than 3,200 positions available in Metro Detroit at that time.

Ad

Learn more about Amazon’s employee benefits and available positions here.

Related: The Teamsters have a new mission: Unionize Amazon workers