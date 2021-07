Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

VAN BUREN TWP., Mich. – A mother and her 14-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in their Van Buren Township home Sunday, according to Local 4 sources.

Van Buren Township police confirm two women were found dead at the Belleville Pointe Apartment Homes apartment complex on Lake Village Dr. near Belleville Rd.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.