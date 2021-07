DETROIT – Here’s what is you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

Police investigating deaths of mother, teen daughter -- What we’ve learned

A mother and her teenage daughter were found stabbed to death in their Van Buren Township home Sunday evening, according to Local 4 sources. A woman, 45, and her daughter, 14, were found dead Sunday, July 25 in their home at the Belleville Pointe Apartments on Lake Villa Drive near Belleville Road, police confirm.