Police bust drug dealer who was ‘supplying most of the cocaine’ in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police found more than 400 grams of cocaine and $30,000 while busting a drug dealer they believe was responsible for supplying “most of the cocaine and crack cocaine” that has entered Van Buren Township.

Michigan State Police detectives searched a Van Buren Township home on July 22 after investigation revealed the person inside was selling “a large amount” of cocaine and crack cocaine, according to authorities.

Officials said they seized more than 400 grams of cocaine, $30,759 in cash, a small amount of fentanyl and a pistol.

“This investigation confirmed that the suspect is responsible for supplying most of the cocaine and crack cocaine into the township,” state police said in a release.