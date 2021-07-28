Partly Cloudy icon
76º

Local News

Police bust drug dealer who was ‘supplying most of the cocaine’ in Van Buren Township

More than 400 grams of cocaine seized

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Van Buren Township, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Drugs, Drug Bust, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, MSP, Michigan State Police, Van Buren Township Crime
Items seized during a July 22, 2021, drug bust in Van Buren Township.
Items seized during a July 22, 2021, drug bust in Van Buren Township. (Michigan State Police)

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police found more than 400 grams of cocaine and $30,000 while busting a drug dealer they believe was responsible for supplying “most of the cocaine and crack cocaine” that has entered Van Buren Township.

Michigan State Police detectives searched a Van Buren Township home on July 22 after investigation revealed the person inside was selling “a large amount” of cocaine and crack cocaine, according to authorities.

Officials said they seized more than 400 grams of cocaine, $30,759 in cash, a small amount of fentanyl and a pistol.

“This investigation confirmed that the suspect is responsible for supplying most of the cocaine and crack cocaine into the township,” state police said in a release.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email