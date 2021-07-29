Dad sneaks under Macomb County home, enters through crawl space, kidnaps 5-week-old girl

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The biological father of a 5-week-old girl snuck into a Macomb County home by crawling underneath it and entering through a crawl space so he could kidnap the child, state police said.

Troopers were called around 7:10 a.m. Thursday (July 29) to a home in the 27000 block of Irwin Road in Richmond Township.

Michigan State Police said the biological father of a 5-week-old girl who lives in the home had crawled under the house and entered through a crawl space.

The man took the child even though he has no parental rights, according to authorities.

He stole the mother’s vehicle and fled the scene with the baby, police said. A notice with the vehicle description was sent to surrounding police departments.

Troopers were in the process of issuing an Amber Alert when the girl was found by Madison Heights police officers, officials said. Workers at a Madison Heights business called police because they heard a child crying, authorities said.

When police went to investigate, they said they found the baby on the sidewalk in a car seat.

Madison Heights firefighters took the girl to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for evaluation. She does not appear to have been harmed and is reunited with her mother, officials said.

The stolen vehicle was also recovered, and shortly afterward, Troy police took the father into custody. He is being interviewed by detectives.