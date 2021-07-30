Surveillance video: Shooter in dark van fires into Detroit crowd gathered for vigil

DETROIT – Police have released surveillance footage of a shooting last weekend that injured six people during a candlelit vigil on Detroit’s west side.

Surveillance video released by Detroit police shows a dark van approaching a crowd of people gathered for a candlelit vigil on Sunday, July 25, in the area of Asbury Park and McNichols Road in Detroit. A person in the dark colored van fired several shots into the crowd of at least 100 people, striking six of them.

Police said all six individuals who were shot were taken to Sinai Grace Hospital. Five were listed in serious condition, and one was in critical condition.

The group had convened that night to remember a man who was killed in a hit-and-run incident while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

Detroit police had originally believed the shooter was riding in a lime green Chevrolet Camaro. They are now looking for the driver of the dark van, the shooter and the vehicle itself.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

