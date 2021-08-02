Man struck by car, killed while trying to cross street in Lapeer County, officials say

The scene of an Aug. 1, 2021, pedestrian crash in Lapeer County.

MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 50-year-old man was struck by a car and killed over the weekend while trying to cross a street in Lapeer County, officials said.

The incident happened at 9:17 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 1) at North Lapeer and Sawdust Corners roads in Mayfield Township, according to authorities.

Lapeer County deputies said Christopher Luzi, 50, of Lapeer, walked across a business parking lot on the east side of North Lapeer Road and tried to cross the road heading west.

Officials said it was just after sunset and Luzi was crossing the road north of the Sawdust Corners Road intersection, which is illuminated with a street light.

Luzi walked into the northbound lane in front of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, according to police. The 59-year-old Caro woman driving the Cruze hit the brakes and tried to avoid hitting Luzi, but he was struck with the front of the car, authorities said.

Luzi was taken to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Cruze was not injured and declined medical attention, according to officials.

Deputies closed the road for about two hours to investigate the crash. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office at 810-656-1015.