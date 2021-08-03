Deputies investigate rollover crash killing 2 teens, ages 18 and 19, in Superior Township; 15-year-old injured

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A rollover crash shuts down Superior Road between Huron River Drive and Geddes Road in Superior Township for five hours.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck with three teenage girls inside lost control and went into a ditch and rolled over. Two of the teens, ages 18 and 19, were killed at the scene. A 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said speed was a factor but wonders whether the truck hit railroad tracks causing them to lose control.

Prior to the wreck, investigators said it appears the teens were involved in a fender bender and did not stop. Instead they picked up speed and the driver they hit tried to catch up to them only to see the wreck further up the road.